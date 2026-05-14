Warm-Up Fixtures Set as Countdown Begins to ICC Women’s T20 World Cup

New Delhi: The countdown to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup is well and truly on, with the warm-up fixtures for the tournament now confirmed. A total of 12 matches will be played between 6 and 10 June across Derby, Loughborough and Cardiff before the main event begins on 12 June, as per the ICC website. Eight teams will be in action on the opening day of warm-up matches, including last edition's finalists, New Zealand and South Africa. Tournament debutants Netherlands will also feature as they take on Scotland in Derby. The warm-up schedule also offers several blockbuster contests ahead of the tournament proper. Hosts England will face both Australia and India in Cardiff, while New Zealand and South Africa will meet again on 9 June in Loughborough. India’s World Cup warm-up fixtures schedule: 8 June: West Indies vs India (Cardiff), 10 June: India vs England (Cardiff). (ANI)

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