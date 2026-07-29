Washington Open: Taylor Fritz takes 250th hardcourt win, Jack Draper pulls out

Washington: World number 10 Taylor Fritz captured his 250th hardcourt victory on Monday by defeating Belgium’s Zizou Bergs in the first round of the ATP and WTA Washington Open.

The American third seed, seeking his 11th ATP tour title and first Eastbourne last year, needed only 79 minutes to complete a 6-3, 6-4 triumph.

Wimbledon quarterfinalist Fritz will next face either countryman Tommy Paul or Poland’s Kamil Majchrzak.

Britain’s Jack Draper withdrew from the event with a left arm injury after also missing Wimbledon.

American lucky loser Mackenzie McDonald replaced Draper.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori, the 2015 Washington champion who will retire at the end of season, beat China’s Shang Juncheng 6-7 (3/7), 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and 31 minutes in his first ATP tour match this year.

France’s 56th-ranked Terence Atmane upset sixth-seeded hometown hero Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 in two hours and five minutes.

In the women’s draw, defending champion and seventh seed Leylah Fernandez beat Poland’s Magda Linette 6-1, 6-4.

Russian Liudmila Samsonova, the 2022 Washington winner, outlasted American sixth seed Madison Keys 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Venus Williams, 46, rolled back the years to win her doubles opener with Russia’s Diana Shnaider 6-3, 6-4 over Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and American Quinn Gleason. Agencies

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