Washington Sundar added to India’s squad for Test series against New Zealand

Mumbai: The Senior Men’s Selection Committee on Sunday added all-rounder Washington Sundar to India’s squad for the remainder of the Test series against New Zealand. Sundar is currently playing for Tamil Nadu against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy match. He scored 152 runs in the first innings of the match before taking two wickets on Sunday. Sundar will link up with the squad in Pune ahead of the second Test, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a release.

The 25-year-old, who was part of the Bangladesh T20I series earlier this month, has so far played four Tests after making his debut against Australia in 2021 in the famous Border-Gavaskar Trophy. His last Test appearance came in the home series against England in Ahmedabad in the same year. In four Tests, Sundar has scored 265 runs and bagged six wickets. IANS

