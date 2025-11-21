Wavemaker announced as official match ball for AFC Women’s Asian Cup

Kuala Lumpur: With just over 100 days to go to the continent’s premier women’s showpiece, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) and Kelme unveiled Wavemaker – the Official Match Ball for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026, which will be held from March 1 to 21.

“Inspired by the powerful nature surrounding Australia’s stunning coastline, Wavemaker captures the dynamic rhythm of ocean waves, symbolising the fearless spirit of women athletes riding the tide of progress and breaking barriers, as well as the resilience and unity to strive for excellence,” the AFC said in a statement.

The design’s gradient wave patterns are reminiscent of the surging tides along Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, evoking a sense of fluidity and movement that brings to life the energy and momentum of the game. The vibrant coral red and ocean blue colour palette pays homage to Australia’s rich natural resources and vibrancy, while ensuring high visibility during nighttime and rainy conditions.

Each element of Wavemaker reflects the collective strength of women’s football, from the layered petal-like structures symbolising teamwork to the radiant highlights capturing moments of brilliance on the pitch. IANS

