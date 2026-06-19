‘We could have built a bigger advantage’: Colombia’s coach Nestor Lorenzo

Mexico City: Colombia head coach Nestor Lorenzo admitted his side fell short of their best level despite securing a convincing victory over Uzbekistan in their opening Group K match.

Despite the comfortable scoreline, Lorenzo felt his team should have made greater use of their opportunities, particularly in the opening half. “In the first half, we could have built a bigger advantage. We lacked finishing,” Lorenzo said after the match.

The Colombian coach noted that his players were often too cautious in possession and failed to turn promising moves into clear scoring opportunities. “Sometimes there was too much possession and too much fear of losing the ball. Nobody was finishing the moves,” he added.

More than 80,000 spectators packed the stadium, with a large majority dressed in Colombia’s colours and creating a vibrant atmosphere throughout the contest. While Lorenzo appreciated the passionate support, he admitted the occasion may also have placed extra pressure on some members of his squad.

“It is a beautiful energy, but emotionally it weighed on some of the players,” Lorenzo said. “I think it had to do with the emotional burden of the first game and also with the responsibility of being favourites.”

Lorenzo also defended captain James Rodriguez after the veteran playmaker endured a relatively quiet outing and was replaced in the 72nd minute.IANS

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