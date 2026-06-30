'We Haven't Had Our Best Match Yet': Hayley Matthews Backs West Indies

London: West Indies captain Hayley Matthews believes her side still has another level to reach as they prepare to face World No. 1 Australia in the semifinals of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026, insisting the Caribbean side will need their biggest stars to deliver if they are to upset the tournament favourites.

Australia head into Tuesday's match at The Oval in strong form, having won all four of their group-stage games. They finished the group with a record run chase in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup against India at Lord's.

West Indies took a much more dramatic path to reach the semifinals. They started the tournament with three straight wins, but then lost to England and Ireland. This left their future uncertain until England's win over New Zealand secured their place in the semi-finals.

Matthews has scored 115 runs in five innings so far. She acknowledged that she has not yet played her best cricket but believes the Windies still have a lot of potential. IANS

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