‘We Looked to Play, but the Opponent Just Defended’: Didier Deschamps After France Win

Philadelphia: Didier Deschamps admitted France had been dragged into an uncomfortable and fractious contest against Paraguay but praised his side for keeping its discipline in a match he felt could prove useful later in the tournament.

“It’s a great pleasure to go to the quarterfinals because it was a tough game,” the France coach said after Kylian Mbappe’s penalty sealed a 1-0 win in Philadelphia. “We had some easier games so far, so it was good for us to face something more complicated. We should have scored a second goal because that would have made things easier, but I am happy with the final outcome, and I think this will help us.”

France was made to work against a Paraguay side that defended deep, broke up play and turned the match into a stop-start battle. Deschamps felt his players had not always moved the ball quickly enough against a low block, particularly in the hot conditions, but acknowledged that such games demanded a different kind of patience.

“We looked to play football, but the opponent just defended,” he said. “When a team plays with a low block, it needs more effort and more intensity from you. Despite the heat, we should have played quicker, especially in transition. It is easier to play when you are defending deep than when you have to carry the ball, dribble and create in these conditions.” Agencies

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