‘We Were Told to Leave Immediately’: Iran Coach Hits Out at FIFA, US

Los Angeles: Iran head coach Amir Ghalenoei expressed dissatisfaction with a sudden change to his team’s itinerary after Iran drew 2-2 with New Zealand in its FIFA World Cup Group G opener.

Speaking at a post-match press conference, Ghalenoei said his team had been suddenly informed that it had to return to Mexico immediately after the match in Los Angeles.

According to Ghalenoei, the team had previously been told it could remain in the United States until Tuesday lunchtime, but as soon as the match ended, the itinerary changed.

“After the game they said to us, ‘you have to leave immediately. We’ve been asked to get on a plane and return to our camp in Tijuana, and we are really troubled by that,” Ghalenoei told reporters in the post-match press conference.

“They are forcing us to go back early. They are making the situation more and more difficult, more hurdles, but we’re not going to let that stop us from doing our best,” he added.

The coach also claimed Iran had faced several difficulties during their preparation for the tournament.

“We were supposed to arrive two nights before the game, but they didn’t permit [it]. We were supposed to stay here tonight to recover and return at lunchtime. I think our team is the most oppressed one in the whole World Cup. Our federation isn’t here, our media isn’t here, our management isn’t here,” he said.

Iran striker Mehdi Taremi described the situation as a “disaster”.

“It’s a lot of stress for the players and staff, we are just tired of this situation, it’s so bad, and it affects our team,” he said.

Iran’s involvement in the World Cup has been marred by uncertainty, linked to the ongoing war in the Middle East and related security concerns.

Meanwhile, FIFA president Gianni Infantino visited the Iran team in the dressing room following the game against New Zealand and held discussions.

Iran’s travel concerns may continue further in the group stage. Their next Group G match against Belgium is also scheduled at SoFi Stadium on Sunday.

The team will have to travel back to the United States later this week before returning to Los Angeles for their next fixture. IANS

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