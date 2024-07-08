We’ll win 2025 WTC Final and Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma’s leadership: Jay Shah

New Delhi: BCCI secretary Jay Shah on Sunday congratulated Team India for winning the T20 World Cup title in West Indies via a video message and also expressed confidence in winning next year’s World Test Championship Final and Champions Trophy under Rohit Sharma’s leadership.

Shah extended his heartfelt congratulations to the Men in Blue while dedicating the win to outgoing coach Rahul Dravid and the senior trio of Rohit, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja, who announced their retirements from T20Is following the title win against South Africa in Barbados.

“Many congratulations to Team India for this historic victory. I would like to dedicate this victory to coach Rahul Dravid, captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja. This was our third final in the last one year,” Shah said in a video message.

“We were in the WTC final in June 2023, but lost it. We won lots of hearts with ten consecutive wins in November 2023, but could not win the ODI World Cup. I had said in Rajkot that we will win the Cup in June 2024, we will win hearts, the World Cup and raise India’s flag high, and our captain exactly did that.”

The BCCI secretary outlined the importance of the final five overs of the summit clash that shifted momentum towards India as Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya bagged crucial wickets while Suryakumar Yadav’s flying catch on the boundary rope put the final nail in the coffin to make India triumphant.

“The last five overs in the final made a big contribution to this victory. For this contribution, I would like to extend my utmost thank to Suryakumar Yadav, (Jasprit) Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya,” he said.

In the end, he put faith in Rohit’s leadership to win their first WTC Final and Champions Trophy too in 2025.

“After this victory, the next stage is the 2025 WTC final and the Champions Trophy. I am truly confident that we will win both the tournaments under the leadership of Rohit Sharma. Once again, thank you all. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat, Vande Mataram,” Shah concluded.

Indian team returned on Thursday and was hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi before leaving for Mumbai for a victory parade from Nariman Point to Wankhede Stadium. The team received a 125 crore prize money from BCCI at the Wankhede Stadium on bringing the T20 World Cup back on home soil after 17 years. It also ended the ICC title drought of 11 years for the country. IANS

