West Bengal, Manipur Seal Quarter-final Spots at U20 National Football Championship

Narainpur: West Bengal and Manipur secured themselves a spot each in the Swami Vivekananda U20 Men’s National Football Championship after the former drew with Odisha, while the latter defeated hosts Chhattisgarh at the Ramakrishna Mission Ashrama in Narainpur, Chhattisgarh, on Wednesday.

Odisha drew with West Bengal 2-2, with Shankha Shekhar Hembram (28') and Barial Tudu (73') scoring for them, while Sahil Kar (60') and Tanbir Dey (65') struck for the latter.

Ground 2 at the RKM Ashrama experienced a see-saw battle between the two eastern neighbours, which finally ended in a 2-2 draw that confirmed West Bengal’s progression to the quarter-finals from Group E.

Odisha needed a win to go through and began with intent, taking the lead in the 28th minute through Shankha Shekhar Hembram. West Bengal roared back in the second half, Sahil Kar and Tanbir Dey scoring one each around the hour mark. While Barial Tudu pulled one back in the 73rd for Odisha, the draw was all but secured Bengal’s passage to the knock-out stage.

West Bengal finished atop the three-team group with four points from two matches, followed by Karnataka with three, while Odisha could only muster a single point.

Over in Group B, Manipur secured their quarter-final progression with a 5-1 rout of hosts Chhattisgarh on Ground 1 at the RKM Ashrama on Wednesday.

Salam Swamichandra Meitei netted a hat-trick, while Thounaojam Robertson Singh scored two for the north-eastern side, and Indrajit Roy converted a second-half penalty to score the only goal for Chhattisgarh. (IANS)

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