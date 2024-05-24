West Ham United appoint Julen Lopetegui as Club’s new men’s head coach

London: West Ham United have confirmed the appointment of Julen Lopetegui as the Club’s new men’s head coach on Thursday. The former Spain, Porto, Real Madrid, Sevilla and Wolverhampton Wanderers coach will officially begin work with the Hammers on July 1, the club said. Lopetegui guided Sevilla to UEFA Europa League glory and Spain’s U21s and U19s to UEFA European Championship success.

The appointment of the experienced Spaniard as head coach marks the next step in West Ham United’s new and growing football strategy, which gained pace in July 2023 with the arrival of Tim Steidten as the club’s Technical Director.

On his appointment, Lopetegui said he is very ambitious with the club and is looking forward to making a 'big noise'. IANS

Also Read: West Ham United set to name Julen Lopetegui as new manager

Also Watch: