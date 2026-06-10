West Indies Recall Auguste, Andrew and Springer for Sri Lanka T20Is as Alzarri Joseph Rested

St, Johns: Young batters Ackeem Auguste and Jewel Andrew, along with all-rounder Shamar Springer, have been called up to the West Indies’ T20I squad for three-match series against Sri Lanka in Jamaica, while fast bowler Alzarri Joseph has been rested as a part of workload management.

Shamar Joseph, who returned home ahead of the third ODI against the Sri Lankans due to personal reasons, is expected to return ahead of the series on June 9.

“Exciting young batting talents Ackeem Auguste and Jewel Andrew, along with all-rounder Shamar Springer, are the three changes to the squad that featured at the T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka, where the Men in Maroon fell just short of reaching the semi-finals.

“Fast bowler Alzarri Joseph was not considered for selection as part of workload management plans and will continue his training and preparation ahead of the two-match test series being held in Antigua,” CWI said in a statement. IANS

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