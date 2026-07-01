Who Is Orlando Gill? Meet Paraguay’s Penalty-Shootout Hero

Orlando Gill plays for San Lorenzo in the Argentine top flight and made his senior team debut in September last year, as Paraguay beat Peru 1-0.

Gill is product of youth academies of two clubs in Paraguay: Club 13 de Junio and CS San Lorenzo, and began his senior career with the latter. On December 30, 2023, Gill joined the Argentine second-division side San Lorenzo de Almagro on loan with an option to buy, and initially played with the reserves.

In January 2025, that team promoted him to their senior team on a contract until 2027.

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