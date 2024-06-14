WI Vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Rutherford, Joseph power Windies to Super 8 after win over Kiwis

Tarouba, June 14: Sherfane Rutherford’s blistering 68 not out and Alzarri Joseph’s four-wicket haul helped West Indies to seal a Super Eight berth in the T20 World Cup after a 13-run win over New Zealand on Thursday (as per IST).

Windies have won all three matches in Group C and will face Afghanistan in the last group stage clash. On the other hand, New Zealand are on the brink of getting knocked out of the tournament following two consecutive defeats.

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and invited the co-hosts to bat first. Windies had a troubling start as Kiwi pacers reduced them to 30/5 in 6.3 overs. However, Sherfane Rutherford played a target-setting unbeaten knock of 68 off 39 despite losing wickets from the other end.

Rutherford’s quickfire innings was laced with six maximums and two fours as the batter got brief support from Akeal Hosein (15), Andre Russell (14), Romario Shepherd (13), and Alzarri Joseph (6) in the end.

Rutherford’s masterclass enabled West Indies to post a respectable target of 149/9 in 20 overs at Brian Lara Stadium.

For New Zealand, Trent Boult returned with the figures of 3-16 while Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson bagged two scalps each.

In reply, opener Devon Conwoy (5) departed cheaply as Hosein provided the early breakthrough in the third over. However, Finn Allen aimed to change the tide, scoring 26 off 23 before being caught by Andre Russell. Despite Allen’s effort, New Zealand ended the powerplay at 36/2.

The possibility of someone replicating Rutherford’s performance was uncertain as both Williamson (1 off 2) and Rachin Ravindra (10 off 13) struggled to make an impact. The hosts further tightened their grip when Gudakesh Motie bowled Daryl Mitchell (12) with a delivery that clipped the top of the middle stump.

With five overs remaining, New Zealand needed 65 runs to win, with Glenn Phillips and James Neesham tasked with rebuilding. However, Neesham’s dismissal by Joseph dented their hopes further. Phillips fought hard, striking four boundaries to instill some optimism.

But Joseph continued to dominate, claiming another wicket with his pace. Phillips eventually fell for 40 off 33 balls, caught by Rovman Powell off Joseph’s bowling. Joseph’s 4-19 and Motie’s 3-25 kept the hosts in control.

Despite Mitchell Santner’s late effort of 21 not out off 12 balls, the West Indies secured a 13-run victory, confirming their spot in the second round. New Zealand’s innings concluded at 136/9 after 20 overs.

Brief scores: West Indies 149 for 9 in 20 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 68*, Nicholas Pooran 17; Trent Boult 3-16, Tim Southee 2-21) beat New Zealand 136/9 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 40, Finn Allen 26; Alzarri Joseph 4-19, Gudakesh Motie 3-25) by 13 runs.

