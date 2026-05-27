Wilson’s Double Helps Hockeyroos Rally Past India 2-1 in Perth Series Opener

Perth: The four-match friendly series between the Indian and Australian Women’s Hockey Teams commenced on Tuesday with a close encounter that saw the Hockeyroos edge the visitors for a narrow 2-1 victory at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Perth.

India struck first in the opening quarter, with Navneet Kaur converting a penalty corner to give her side an early lead. The Indian defence remained resolute for much of the first half, successfully maintaining its advantage through the second quarter.

However, momentum shifted in the second half as Australia’s Abby Wilson capitalised on two penalty-corner opportunities, scoring in both the third and fourth quarters to secure a comeback win for the hosts.

The two sides will meet again on May 27, 2026, for the second match of the series. IANS

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