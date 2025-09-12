Wolfsburg sign Christian Eriksen on free transfer

Berlin: VfL Wolfsburg have strengthened their midfield with the signing of Danish veteran Christian Eriksen, the Bundesliga side announced on Wednesday evening.

The 33-year-old joins on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season and has signed a two-year deal, and will wear the number 24 shirt.

For Eriksen, Wolfsburg represents his first experience in German football following spells in the Netherlands, England and Italy.

“VfL Wolfsburg is my first club in the Bundesliga, I am really looking forward to this new adventure,” the Danish playmaker said.

“The conversations with the management were very positive, and I could immediately sense [head coach] Paul Simonis’s clear vision for the team. Having several teammates from the national side here makes this step particularly attractive for me.”

Eriksen arrives in Lower Saxony with a wealth of international and club experience. Denmark’s record appearance holder with 144 caps and 46 goals, he has played in over 100 Champions League and Europa League matches and featured more than 300 times in the Premier League for Tottenham, Brentford and United. He also lifted the Serie A title with Inter Milan before returning to England in 2022. IANS

