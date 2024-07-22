Women's Asia Cup 2024: I just want to deliver, Says India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh

Dambulla: India wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh opened up on her performance against the UAE in the Women's Asia Cup 2024 and said that she just wanted to deliver for the Women in Blue.

Richa was named the 'Player of the Match' after her stupendous performance in the game. She played an unbeaten knock of 64 runs from 29 balls at a strike rate of 220.69. The wicketkeeper-batter slammed 12 fours and 1 six during her time on the crease.

Speaking after the match, Richa said that India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur helped her while they were batting together. The 20-year-old added that the first four cover drives, which she hit, were her favourites.

"Really happy. When I'm playing with Harry di, she guides me about how the ball is coming on. When the opportunity comes to me, I want to just deliver what I know and what I'm practicing. The first four from the cover drive was the favourite moment. Yeah I'm feeling good (recovery from concussion)," Richa said. (ANI)

Also Read: Harmanpreet Kaur, Richa Ghosh, Radha Yadav advance in ICC Women’s T20I Player Rankings

Also Watch: