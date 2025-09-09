Women’s Asia Cup 2025: India rout Singapore 12-0 in Super 4

Hangzhou: Indian women’s hockey team sealed their place in the Super 4s of the Women’s Asia Cup 2025 following a resounding 12-0 victory against Singapore here on Monday. Hat-tricks from Navneet (14', 20', 28') and Mumtaz (2', 32', 39'), along with a brace from Neha (11', 38'), led India’s attack, while Lalremsiami (13'), Udita (29'), Sharmila (45') and Rutuja Pisal (53') made valuable contributions to cap a dominant victory. India will play the second-placed team from Pool A in the Super 4s on September 10. IANS

