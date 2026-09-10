Women’s Asia Cup: India seek batting stability against Bangladesh

Dubai,: Seven-time champions India will aim for having batting stability, especially in the middle-order, when they face a spirited Bangladesh in the Women’s Asia Cup semi-final, to be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

The winner of the clash will book their place in the title clash, to be played on Sunday. India have dominated Bangladesh in recent years by winning their last eight T20I meetings against them. But memories of the 2018 Asia Cup, where Bangladesh stunned India twice en route to a historic maiden title, including defeating them in the final, remain a clear reminder of their ability to disrupt the heavyweights. While India, the Group A toppers, enter the clash as firm favourites, their batting line-up has shown occasional vulnerability, something which Bangladesh, who finished second in Group B, will look to fully exploit.

A collapse of eight wickets for 46 runs against Thailand earlier in the tournament showed that middle-order issues are yet to be resolved. It is a concern that previously proved costly for India during their recent T20 World Cup campaign, where they failed to enter the semi-finals.

While Bangladesh have their own batting concerns to take care of, in-form pacer Marufa Akter has struck in her opening spell in every game of this tournament, and has an impressive economy rate of 3.27. Her ability to move the new ball will pose a direct threat to India’s top order of in-form Smriti Mandhana, the explosive Shafali Verma, and Pratika Rawal. Pratika, filling in at number three for the injured Jemimah Rodrigues, has managed 36 runs across three innings at a strike rate of 109.09. The high-stakes semi-final presents her with a timely opportunity to make a defining contribution against Bangladesh.

In Dubai’s spin-friendly conditions, India’s own bowling attack has been exceptional through their spinners, who have taken 21 wickets at a tournament-best average of 4.42. Left-arm spinner N Sree Charani has been particularly effective by taking 21 wickets across her last eight T20Is. (IANS)

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