Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Deepika leads Indian women’s hockey team to 13-0 victory over Thailand

Rajgir: Young forward Deepika scored five goals as the Indian women’s hockey team ran rampant against Thailand, registering a 13-0 victory in its third group stage match of the Bihar Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium here on Thursday.

Deepika struck in the 3rd, 19th, 43rd, 44th and 45th minutes while Preeti Dubey (9’, 40’), Lalremsiami (12’, 56’) and Beauty Dungdung (30’), Navneet Kaur (53’) and Manisha Chauhan (55’, 58’) also found the back of the net in this emphatic for India. Notably, Lelremsiami achieved the significant milestone of making 150 appearances for the Indian women’s hockey team in this match, along with Preeti Dubey, who completed 50 caps. IANS

Also Read: Women’s Asian Champions Trophy: Indian Women’s Hockey Team secure late 3-2 win against Korea

Also Watch: