Women’s World Cup: Bangladesh beat Pakistan by seven wickets

Colombo: Bangladesh clinched an easy victory against Pakistan in the third match of the Women’s World Cup at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, to get their campaign rolling. Bangladesh bundled out Pakistan for just 129 runs before chasing down the target in 31.1 overs.

Like Pakistan, Bangladesh too started their batting innings on a shaky note as opener Fargana Hoque was dismissed cheaply for a 17-ball two. The top-order batters struggled to score runs as debutant Rubya Haider and Sharmin Akhter could only get to 23/1 in 10 overs. Akhter’s struggle ended on the final ball of the 12th over when Rameen Shamim struck, thereby ending the former’s innings of a 30-ball 10.

Rubiya and skipper Nigar Sultana then stitched a composed third-wicket partnership of 62 runs to anchor the innings. After the wicketkeeper-batter’s dismissal, Sobhana Mostary scored a quick 19-ball 24, while the opener finished unbeaten at 54 as Bangladesh secured a slow yet easy win.

Earlier in the day, the Bangladesh bowlers delivered a superb performance, dismissing the opposition batters to bundle out Pakistan to a modest total of 129.

Pakistan’s decision to bat first did not go well, as the team, led by Fatima Sana, struggled to score against Bangladesh during their innings. Initially, Marufa Akter made crucial breakthroughs in the very first over, dismissing opener Omaima Sohail and top-order batter Sidra Amin in consecutive balls.

Muneeba Ali started the innings strongly and attacked the bowlers before losing momentum. However, Sultana’s team maintained a tight bowling line, restricting the opposition batters from scoring easily.

Muneeba was dismissed in the 12th over when Nahida Akter caught her, thanks to a great catch by Nishi Akter. Nahida performed exceptionally with the ball and also took the wicket of Rameen.

While Sidra Nawaz provided some relief with a few fours, her innings was ended by Rabeya Khan, leaving half of Pakistan's team back in the pavilion within 19 overs.

From 115/9 in 35 overs, Pakistan only reached 129 in 38.3 overs after Shorna Akter took the final wicket, dismissing Sadia Iqbal. No batter scored significantly; Rameen was the top scorer with 23 off 39, followed by captain Fatima with 22 off 33.

All bowlers took wickets, with Bangladesh’s team working cohesively. Shorna was the most successful bowler, taking three wickets in 3.3 overs for only five runs.

Brief scores: Pakistan 129 all out in 38.3 overs (Rameen Shamim 23, Fatima Sana 22; Shorna Akter 3-5, Nahida Akter 2-19, Marufa Akter 2-31) lost to Bangladesh 131/3 in 31.1 overs (Rubya Haider 54*, Sobhana Mostary 24*; Diana Baig 1-14, Rameen Shaheem 1-25) by 7 wickets. IANS

