Women’s World Cup: Heather Knight anchors England to tense win over Bangladesh

Guwahati: England Women made it two wins out of two in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025, holding their nerve to secure a tense four-wicket victory over Bangladesh at the ACA Stadium here on Tuesday. It was former skipper Heather Knight who stood tall amid the pressure, guiding England home with a composed unbeaten 79 off 111 balls, as they chased down 178 in 46.1 overs to move to the top of the points table with four points, level with India.

Earlier in the day, England’s spin trio of Sophie Ecclestone (3-24), Charlie Dean (2-28), and Alice Capsey (2-31) orchestrated a dominant bowling display to bundle Bangladesh out for 178 in 49.4 overs. Left-arm spinner Linsey Smith (2-33) also chipped in, ensuring that Bangladesh never recovered despite a fighting half-century from Sobhana Mostary.

Mostary’s 60 off 108 balls, featuring eight boundaries, was the lone highlight for Bangladesh in an otherwise faltering innings. Showing grit and patience, the 22-year-old steadied the ship after both openers fell cheaply. She brought up her maiden ODI fifty off 92 balls and held one end together even as wickets continued to tumble at the other.

Bangladesh’s innings lacked momentum throughout. After Lauren Bell (1-24) broke the opening stand of 24 by dismissing Rubya Haider (4) in the fifth over, Smith removed skipper Nigar Sultana for a silver duck in the next over. Sharmin Akhter (30) and Mostary briefly steadied the innings to reach 31/2 at the end of the powerplay, but Sharmin fell soon after the drinks break, edging behind on 30.

Shorna Akter (10) and Ritu Moni (5 off 36) struggled to rotate the strike, and Moni’s dismissal in the 34th over left Bangladesh reeling at 109/6. The scoring rate stagnated between overs 20 and 30, where Bangladesh managed just 16 runs.

Late in the innings, Rabeya Khan provided a much-needed spark with a spirited 43 not out off 27 balls, including six fours and a six. Her counterattack ensured Bangladesh avoided an even lower total, taking them to 178 before the innings folded in the final over.

England’s chase, however, was anything but straightforward. The Bangladeshi bowlers made good use of the conditions, reducing England to 29/2 early on as both openers departed cheaply. Marufa Akter (2-28) and Fahima Khatun (3-16) struck vital blows to keep the contest alive.

Knight found an able ally in Nat Sciver-Brunt, and together they added 40 runs for the third wicket to stabilize the chase. But when Sophia Dunkley and Emma Lamb fell in quick succession, Bangladesh sensed an opening.

Knight, however, absorbed the pressure brilliantly, anchoring the innings with maturity. She notched up her 28th ODI half-century, taking her time to rebuild before accelerating when required. Her fifty—second slowest of her ODI career was a lesson in composure and game awareness.

At 103/6, the match hung in the balance, but Knight found a dependable partner in Charlie Dean, who showcased admirable resilience with 27 not out off 56 balls. The duo put together an unbeaten 79-run stand for the seventh wicket, guiding England home in the 47th over to seal a crucial win.

The victory was a collective display of grit and composure — first through England’s spin quartet, and then through the calm assurance of their most experienced batter. With this win, England moved to the top of the points table with four points, level with India, but ahead on net run rate. They will next face Sri Lanka in Colombo on Saturday, while Bangladesh will look to regroup before meeting New Zealand in Guwahati on Friday.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 178 all out in 49.4 overs (Sobhana Mostary 60, Rabeya Khan 43 not out; Sophie Ecclestone 3-24, Charlie Dean 2-28, Alice Capsey 2-31) lost to England 182/6 in 46.1 overs (Heather Knight 79*, Nat Sciver-Brunt 32; Fahima Khatun 3-16, Marufa Akter 2-28) by four wickets. (IANS)

