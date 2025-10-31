Women’s World Cup: Wolvaardt admits knock against England to be the top of her career

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: South African captain Laura Wolvaardt described her brilliant knock of 169 runs against England in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 semi-final to be at the top of her career, given the occasion and the stakes.

Her commanding performance not only powered South Africa to a massive victory but also sealed their place in the final of the tournament.

Speaking to the media after the match, a jubilant Wolvaardt called the innings the most memorable of her career. “It was a World Cup match and also a semi-final, so getting a hundred in such a game is something very special for me,” she said.

The South African skipper became the first captain to score a century in a knockout match of the ICC Women’s World Cup. She took 143 deliveries to reach her majestic 169.

Calling the experience unreal and a childhood dream come true, Wolvaardt added: “This is something you dream about as a kid scoring a century in a World Cup knockout game. It’s a very special day, and I’m so glad we won in the end.”

Reflecting on the team’s approach, she said: “We knew the start would be crucial. Tazmin Brits and I have been strong at the top, and that gives confidence to the rest of the order. We knew it was a good wicket, and it was great to post a big total on a flat pitch.”

Wolvaardt also showered praise on Marizanne Kapp for her all-round brilliance. Kapp contributed 43 runs with the bat, shared a crucial 72-run stand for the fourth wicket, and later ripped through the English batting lineup with figures of 5 for 20.

“It’s amazing to see her bowling like that. What she offers with the bat and ball makes her like a two-in-one player simply outstanding,” Wolvaardt said.

Interestingly, the semi-final took place at the very same venue where South Africa had suffered a ten-wicket defeat to England in the group stage just three weeks earlier. This time, however, the tables turned dramatically, as Proteas took sweet revenge for that loss.

Reflecting on the team’s performance, Wolvaardt praised their consistency throughout the tournament. “We have played amazing cricket in this championship and have kept faith in our ability,” she said.

