World Athletics Championships: Sarvesh Kushare through to high jump final

Tokyo: Sarvesh Kushare on Sunday became the first Indian man to qualify for the final of the High Jump at the World Athletics Championships 2025 in Tokyo. Kushare cleared 2.25m in the qualification round to advance to the 13-man final which will be held on September 16.

No athlete from the 33-man field managed to clear the automatic qualification mark of 2.30m. Paris 2024 champion and World No. 1, Hamish Kerr of New Zealand, also qualified with a best of 2.25m.

Elsewhere, India’s 10000m runner Gulveer Singh finished 16th in the men’s event with a timing of 29:13.33. Gulveer will also compete in the 5000m event on September 19. Agencies

Also Read: Minakshi Hooda Punches her Way to Final World Boxing Championship

Also Watch: