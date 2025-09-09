World Boxing C'ship: Jaismine through to quarterfinals; Abhinash enters pre-quarters

LONDON: Olympian Jaismine Lamboria (57kg) advanced to the quarterfinals while World youth champions Sakshi Chaudhary (54kg) and Sanamacha Chanu (70kg) fell in the pre-quarterfinals in women’s competitions of the World Boxing Championships in Liverpool.

Jaismine ousted Brazilian Olympian Jucielen Romeu 5-0 late on Sunday night.

She threw some punches towards the fag end of a dull first round to stay ahead. As Jucielen displayed aggression in the second, Jaismine countered well from a long range to consolidate her lead.

The Indian moved better in the third round and landed scoring shots to frustrate the Brazilian and impress the judges. Jaismine will meet Asian Under-22 champion Khumorabonu Mamajonova of Uzbekistan.

World Boxing Cup silver medallist Abhinash Jamwal (65kg) entered the pre-quarterfinals in the men’s section.

Jamwal, who received a first-round bye, saw off Mexican Hugo Barron’s challenge with a 5-0 verdict to set up a last-16 meeting with the Dominican Republic’s Fernando de Jesus Piter.

Sanamacha was beaten 5-0 by Kazakhstan’s World Cup-II winner Natalya Bogdanova.

On Monday, Sakshi lost to Paris Olympics silver medallist Hatice Akbas 0-5. Sakshi began messily and saw two points getting deducted from her for holding the Turkish southpaw in the first period. It practically sealed the duel in favour of Hatice, who landed clean left punches on her way to book a berth in the quarters. IANS

Also Read: DPS Duliajan Scripts Sporting Glory with 3rd Place Finish at CBSE Athletics

Also Watch: