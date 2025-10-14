World Cup qualifier: Ollie Watkins ruled out of Latvia clash with injury

London: Ollie Watkins has returned to Aston Villa after failing to recover from an injury sustained in England’s 3-0 friendly win over Wales last week, ruling him out of Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier against Latvia.

Watkins, who opened the scoring at Wembley on Thursday, was substituted at halftime after a heavy collision with the goalpost. England confirmed his withdrawal in a statement on Monday, saying: “The Aston Villa striker has not recovered from the knock sustained against Wales at Wembley on Thursday evening and has returned to his club.”

It marks a frustrating turn for the 28-year-old forward, who had impressed in the first half before his early exit. He became the second player to leave Thomas Tuchel’s squad ahead of the qualifier, after defender Jarell Quansah returned to Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, “as a precautionary move” following the Wales match, in which he remained an unused substitute. IANS

