World Cup qualifiers: Argentina down Peru; Brazil eke out draw

Buenos Aires: A second-half strike from Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 1-0 home win over Peru in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup on Tuesday, with the striker's goal moving him into a tie with Diego Maradona as the country's fifth all-time scorer.

Martinez notched his 32nd international goal 10 minutes after the break, capitalising on a fine cross from Lionel Messi to fire home a half-volley into the top-right corner.

The World Cup holders lead the CONMEBOL standings with 25 points, five clear of Uruguay. Peru are bottom of the 10-team table with seven points after 12 games.

Brazil drew 1-1 with Uruguay after Gerson's brilliant strike cancelled out Federico Valverde's opener for the visitors.

Five-times World Cup winners Brazil are fifth in the CONMEBOL standings on 18 points, one point behind Colombia and Ecuador, after picking up their second straight draw.

After a tight first half, Real Madrid midfielder Valverde opened the scoring in the 55th minute when he curled a fine long-range low shot into the far corner.

Gerson brought the hosts level seven minutes later, the Flamengo midfielder scoring his first international goal with a terrific volley after a poor clearance by the Uruguayan defence.

Colombia lost 1-0 at home to 10-man Ecuador while Julio Enciso's late equalizer salvaged a 2-2 draw for Paraguay at Bolivia.

Ecuador struck in the seventh minute through Enner Valencia following a terrific solo run but the visitors were reduced to 10 men in the 34th minute when Piero Hincapie was sent off for denying Jhon Cordoba a clear goal-scoring opportunity.

Colombia were unable to find an equaliser despite having 25 attempts on goal, including a Luis Diaz header that struck the post before halftime, while they were also frustrated by a solid performance from Ecuador goalkeeper Hernan Galindez.

Bolivia looked to make home advantage count against Paraguay at 4,150m above sea level in El Alto and they took the lead after 15 minutes via Ervin Vaca's first international goal.

The hosts squandered several chances to extend their lead and Miguel Almiron found the equaliser for Paraguay with a first-time finish off a pass from Enciso in the 71st minute.

Bolivia went ahead again nine minutes later when Miguel Terceros made no mistake from the penalty spot but Enciso halted the home fans' celebrations early in stoppage time with a superb strike from the edge of the box.

Paraguay came close to pulling out a last-gasp victory but goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra pulled off a brilliant save to deny Ramon Sosa. Agencies

