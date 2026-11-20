NEW DELHI: Kenya’s world marathon champion Peres Jepchirchir has been banned for three years for the use of the blood booster EPO, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Thursday, adding that she admitted to breaching anti-doping rules.

One of the most decorated women in the sport, the 33-year-old has won gold at the Tokyo Games in 2021 and claimed major marathon victories in New York (2021), Boston (2022), London (2024) and Sydney.

The breaches related to the “presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in an athlete’s sample” and the “use or attempted use by an athlete of a prohibited substance or a prohibited method”, the AIU said.

Jepchirchir was given a provisional suspension last month after testing positive for the banned substance in a sample taken before her Sydney Marathon victory in August. The AIU said the sample returned an adverse analytical finding (AAF) on September 17. Agencies

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