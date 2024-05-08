World No. 12 Kyren Wilson wins maiden snooker world Championship title

London: World No. 12 Kyren Wilson clinched the world title for the first time after beating qualifier Jak Jones 18-14 in the final of the Snooker World Championship.

Wilson became the 23rd player to lift the World Championship trophy at the Crucible. It’s a sixth ranking title for Wilson and first since the 2022 European Masters, and his first Triple Crown success. Banking the top prize of £500,000, he jumps nine places up the rankings to a career high position of third.

On the other hand, Jones missed out on becoming only the second qualifier, after Terry Griffiths and Shaun Murphy, to lift the trophy. But having appeared in his first ranking final, the £200,000 prize boosts him 30 places to number 14, as he joins the elite top 16 for the first time. IANS

Also Read: CCI Snooker Classic: Reigning champion Pankaj Advani tames Kamal Chawla to retain title

Also Watch: