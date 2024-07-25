Sports

World No.1 Jannik Sinner out of Paris Olympics due to illness

PARIS: World number one Jannik Sinner is out of the Paris Olympics 2024 due to illness. “I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games.

After a good week of clay training, I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit, the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.

Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn’t wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event.

Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home. Forza Italia,” Sinner said in a statement on social media platform X. Agencies

