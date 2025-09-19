World Wrestling Championships: Antim Panghal claims bronze to win India’s first medal

TOKYO: Antim Panghal (53kg) redeemed some pride after her ignominious Paris Olympics performance as she claimed a bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Zagreb on Thursday and joined Vinesh Phogat in winning two Worlds bronze medals.

The 21-year-old defeated Sweden’s Olympian Emma Jonna Malmgren 9-1 in a tough bronze medal match and earned India its first medal in this edition of the elite event.

Antim led 3-0, through a passivity point and a takedown, at the break and defended well in the second period. Her swift two-pointer and a spectacular throw in closing stages shut out Emma.

Priya Malik (76kg) lost 0-10 to Olympics medallist Milaimys Marin in another bronze medal fight.

Meanwhile, India’s Greco Roman wrestlers continued to struggle at the international stage as none of the four grapplers in action at the World Championships could win a bout.

Let alone winning a round, the Indian wrestlers struggled to make even one scoring move on the day. Anil Mor’s was the worst performance as his challenge lasted a mere 13 seconds in the 55kg weight class.

Up against world number one Eldaniz Azizli from Azerbaijan, the Indian was all at sea as Azizli got him into a head lock position and flipped him multiple times to end the bout in a jiffy.

In the 77kg, Aman lost by technical superiority to Japan’s Nao Kusaka.

In the 82kg, Rahul lost 1-7 to Kazakshtan’s Almir Tolebayev as he was the only Indian who lasted full six minutes on the mat.

In the heaviest weight category of 130kg, Sonu was also outplayed 0-8 by Croatia’s Marko Koscevic.

Manisha Bhanwala went out of the bronze medal race after losing her repechage round 0-9 to Bulgaria’s Bilyana Dudova. Agencies

Also Read: ICC Women’s ODI batting rankings: Smriti Mandhana reclaims No. 1 spot

Also Watch: