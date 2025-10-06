World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro in BFI Cup 2025 final

Our Sports Reporter

GUWAHATI: World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro sealed her place in the final of the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai on Sunday. She defeated Shretima Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) 5:0. In an endeavour to provide upcoming boxers a platform to showcase their skills and established stars an opportunity to test their preparations, BFI decided to host the event in Chennai which will concluded on October 7.

