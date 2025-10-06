Sports

World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro in BFI Cup 2025 final

World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro sealed her place in the final of the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai.
Ankushita Boro
GUWAHATI: World Youth Champion Ankushita Boro sealed her place in the final of the inaugural BFI Cup 2025 in Chennai on Sunday. She defeated Shretima Thakur (Himachal Pradesh) 5:0. In an endeavour to provide upcoming boxers a platform to showcase their skills and established stars an opportunity to test their preparations, BFI decided to host the event in Chennai which will concluded on October 7.

