WTA Rankings: Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko makes Top 10 debut

NEW DELHI: Canadian teenager Victoria Mboko made her Top 10 debut in the latest WTA Rankings released on Monday after her runner-up finish at the Qatar Open.

The 19-year-old Mboko defeated players such as Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva (World No. 7) and reigning Australian Open champion Elena Rybakina (World No. 3) in yet another stellar run at a WTA 1000 event. Mboko, who came into the limelight by winning the title in Montreal (also a WTA 1000 event) last year, fell just short in Doha as she lost 6-4, 7-5 to Karolina Muchova in the final.

As a result, Mboko moved from 13th to 10th. The Canadian began the 2026 season in strong fashion. She won the WTA 250 event in Hong Kong before losing to Andreeva in the Adelaide International final. She also reached the fourth round of the Australian Open, her best result at a Major. Agencies

