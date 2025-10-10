Wuhan Open: Jessica Pegula advances to quarterfinals

Wuhan: Jessica Pegula recovered an early service break in the third set Thursday to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 7-5, 3-6, 6-3 and advance to the quarterfinals at the Wuhan Open. Pegula, who lost in the China Open semifinals last week, leveled the deciding set at 2-2, then won four of the last five games for victory.

The win over No. 9 Alexandrova came a day after Pegula needed seven match points to beat fellow American Hailey Baptiste in the second round.

U.S. Open champion Aryna Sabalenka’s winning streak at the Wuhan Open rolled on to 19 matches when she beat Liudmila Samsonova 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the quarterfinals.

Top-ranked Sabalenka’s streak includes winning titles at Wuhan in 2018, 2019 and 2024.

In night matches, No. 2 Iga Swiatek was scheduled to play Belinda Bencic and No. 3 Coco Gauff, coming off a semifinal loss to eventual champion Amanda Anisimova at the China Open last week, was due to face Zhang Shuai. Agencies

Also Read: New Zealand look for first win of tournament against upbeat Bangladesh

Also Watch: