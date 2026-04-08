Yashasvi Jaiswal Shines as Rajasthan Royals Outclass Mumbai Indians in Rain-Hit Clash

Guwahati: Rajasthan Royals maintained their unbeaten run in the Indian Premier League 2026 as they thrashed Mumbai Indians by 27 runs in a rain-shortened 11-overs-a-side game here at the ACA Stadium on Tuesday night. This is Royals’ third win and claimed the top spot in the points table.

Batting first, Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered a half-century off 23 balls as Rajasthan Royals posted a mammoth 150/3 in just 11 overs. Mumbai Indians looked never comfortable in the mammoth run chase and finally managed 123 in allotted overs. Naman Dhir and Sherfane Rutherford scored 25 runs each. Rohit Sharma (5), Suryakumar Yadav (6), Hardik Pandya (9), Tilak varma (14) went back within 5th over. Nandre Burger (2/21), Ravi Bishnoi (2/25) and Sandeep Sharma (2/26) were the successful bowlers for RR.

Earlier, Jaiswal was in sensational form as he blazed to 77 not out off 32 balls, smashing 10 boundaries and four sixes while teenager Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasted 39 off 14 balls in the match, which was delayed by two-and-a-half hours because of rain.

Asked to bat first, Rajasthan Royals were off to a rousing start as Yashasvi Jaiswal hammered four boundaries and a six to score 22 runs off the first over bowled by Deepak Chahar, who bowled a couple of loose deliveries, attempting to get the ball to swing.

The much-anticipated face-off between the 15-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Jasprit Bumrah went in favour of the teenager as he whipped the seasoned pacer for two sixes -- one over mid-on and the other over deep square leg as Rajasthan Royals blasted 14 runs from the second over.

Jaiswal welcomed Trent Boult with sixes off his first two balls, as the bowler strayed onto the pads on the first delivery and went down outside off on the next. A single later, Sooryavanshi hammered a big one, picking a shortish delivery off his pads to plant it into the stands over deep backward square leg as RR blazed to fifty in just 16 balls.

Hardik Pandya, who returned to playing XI after missing the last match, bowled a fine over and conceded only four runs in the fourth over, but the caning of the bowlers continued as Shardul Thakur's first ball was thrashed out of the ground by Sooryavanshi. He followed the six with a four off the second and another six off the fifth ball. However, Thakur had the last laugh as he had Sooryavanshi caught by Tilak Varma, a few feet before the boundary rope, timing his jump to perfection. Sooryavanshi smashed 39 off 14 balls, hitting one four and five sixes.

Dhruv Jurel (2) survived only three balls, trapped lbw by Ghazanfar with one that skidded and rapped the batter on the back pad as RR dropped to 84/2. Jaiswal continued batting in fourth gear, putting on display brilliant power-hitting as he blazed to his half-century off 23 balls with a four off a short and wide one by Pandya. He celebrated the milestone with a six off the first ball of the ninth over, bowled by Ghazanfar.

Skipper Riyan Parag struck a six each off Pandya and Ghazanfar before holing out to Tilak Varma near the long-on fence, returning to the dugout after a 10-ball 20, studded with one four and two sixes. Jaiswal struck Bumrah for a six in the 10th over as the left-handed opener remained unbeaten with 77. Ghazanfar was the best MI bowler with 2-21 in two overs.

Brief scores: Rajasthan Royals 150/3 in 11 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 77 not out, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 39; Am Ghazandar 2-21) beat Mumbai Indians 123/9 (Naman Dhir 25, Sherfane Rutherford 25, Nandre Burger 2/21, Ravi Bishnoi 2/25). Agencies

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