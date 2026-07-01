‘You can only make diamonds in pressure’: Joe Root pays emotional farewell to Ben Stokes

New Delhi: Former England captain Joe Root paid a candid tribute to Ben Stokes, lauding the all-rounder’s ability to thrive under immense pressure, describing him as a player who consistently produced match-winning moments when the game hung in the balance.

Stokes, one of England’s modern-day cricketing icons, has retired from international cricket after the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, bringing the curtain down on a glittering 15-year international career that began in 2011 and included four years as England’s Test captain.

Few players have shaped England’s fortunes across formats quite like Ben Stokes. A genuine match-winner with bat and ball, Stokes delivered some of the most unforgettable moments, none bigger than his unbeaten 84 in the 2019 ODI World Cup final that helped England lift their first-ever world title.

“We’ve been through a huge amount as two players, but one thing I’ve always admired about you is, whatever’s happened, you’ve always owned your own... But also that old saying of you can only make diamonds in pressure. Whenever the game’s been in the balance, the amount of times, there are only so many players that can create moments like you have. And to say that you can count on two hands more, that your career will be remembered for that,” Root said in a video shared by England and Wales Cricket Board.

Brook further recalled Stookes’ legendary 135 not out at Headingley that inspired one of the greatest Ashes victories in history.

“There’s so many different moments that you have done for this team across all formats but especially in Test cricket and there’ll be generations of people out there that have been inspired by what you’ve achieved throughout.

“And we are all very lucky to have been a part of that journey and to have spent time in the same dressing room as you and everything that you’ve done. Whether it be winning World Cups, Ashes series, individual moments like that, ridiculous innings at Headingley in 2019,” he added.

In 2022, following Joe Root’s resignation as Test captain, Stokes took charge of the red-ball side and, alongside head coach Brendon McCullum, ushered in the fearless attacking philosophy that became known as “Bazball”, leding the team to 11 wins in his first 13 matches in charge.

Under their leadership, England rediscovered its identity, recording memorable series victories over New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan and others while bringing fresh excitement to Test cricket.

Root concluded his speech by looking ahead to life after their playing days. “You inspired most of the lads in this room because you’re so old now and they were little teenagers growing up and learning the game. It’s been a hell of a ride mate, I’ve loved every minute playing alongside you.

“I’m so grateful that I’ve been able to spend the journey with you, and I really look forward to just at some point, when we’re dusty old veterans like the coaching staff, sitting down having a beer,” he said.

He finished his Test career with 7273 runs at 34.46, including 14 centuries, and 252 wickets at 30.98, including six five-wicket hauls in 122 Tests, including 44 as England captain. In 114 ODIs, he has 3463 runs and has 585 runs in 43 T20Is. IANS

Also Read: 'We Haven't Had Our Best Match Yet': Hayley Matthews Backs West Indies