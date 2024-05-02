You have made Rinku Singh a scapegoat: Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth

New Delhi: Former India cricketer Krishnamachari Srikkanth hit out at the Indian selection committee for not keeping Rinku Singh in the 15-member squad for the upcoming World Cup 2024 and said that the 26-year-old batter was made the "scapegoat".

Rinku made his T20 debut in 2023 against Ireland, following that he has played 15 matches and 11 innings in which he scored 356 runs at a strike rate of 176.24. The left-handed batter played his last 20-over match for India against Afghanistan in January 2024.

India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Ireland on June 05, 2024, at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York, followed by the marquee clash against Pakistan on June 09, 2024 at the same venue. India will then play the USA and Canada on June 12 and 15 respectively.

While speaking on his official YouTube channel, Srikkanth pointed out Rinku's unbeaten 69-run knock against the Afghan side in the 3rd T20I. He also slammed the Indian selectors and called it a "rubbish" selection.

"He has played match-winning knocks in South Africa. Remember the game against Afghanistan in which Rohit scored a hundred? India were 22 for 4, from there, they scored 212. Rinku played a crucial Knock. He has given his all whenever he played for India. This is rubbish, rubbish selection. Why do you need 4 spinners? All of them have to go? You have made the selection to please a few people and you have made Rinku Singh a scapegoat," Srikkanth said.

The former India skipper further added that Rinku performed well at every opportunity he has got and he should have been there in the 15-member squad.

"I am not at all happy. Come on all of you. Rinku Singh has been spoken about all over the world. He has performed in each and every opportunity he has got. How can you drop Rinku Singh? You drop anyone else, it doesn't matter. In my view, Rinku Singh should have been there, even if that meant you had to drop Yashasvi Jaiswal," he added.

India have added two wicket-keepers, including Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson, to their squad. Star batter Virat Kohli, who has been slamming runs in the ongoing IPL 2024 has also been added into the squad.

Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed and Avesh Khan have been named as reserved players.

India are placed in Group A of the ICC tournament alongside arch-rivals Pakistan, Ireland, Canada and co-hosts USA. (ANI)

