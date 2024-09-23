McLaren's Lando Norris takes dominant win in Singapore Grand Prix

Singapore: McLaren's Lando Norris dominated the Singapore Grand Prix from start to finish on Sunday to take another chunk out of Max Verstappen's Formula One championship lead.

The 24-year-old Briton roared away from pole position at the floodlit Marina Bay circuit and, despite living dangerously at times as he twice brushed the unforgiving walls, led every lap to the chequered flag.

Verstappen finished second for Red Bull, a massive 20.945 seconds behind his main rival, and McLaren's Oscar Piastri was third in a sweltering night race run over 62 laps in exhausting heat and humidity.

Verstappen's 59 point lead over Norris was cut to 52 with six rounds, including three sprints, remaining, while McLaren stretched their lead over Red Bull in the constructors' standings to 41 points. Agencies

