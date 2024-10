Vienna Open: Jack Draper beats Karen Khachanov for first ATP 500 title

Vienna: Jack Draper survived a second-set collapse to win the Vienna Open with a 6-4, 7-5 victory over Karen Khachanov on Sunday.

It marked a second title for the 22-year-old Briton but his first at an ATP 500 event, his previous success coming in the ATP 250 event in Stuttgart in June.

“To win my first ATP 500, it feels incredible,” said Draper, who will break into the top 15 for the first time in his career.

“I am incredibly happy and so proud of myself and my team. I am going to enjoy it.”

After easing through the first set and into a 4-0 lead in the second, Draper suddenly found himself on the back foot as the 28-year-old Russian, who won the Almaty tournament last week, reeled off five games on the bounce.

Draper collected himself in time to close out the set and become the first player to win the tournament on his debut since fellow Briton Andy Murray in 2014. Agencies

