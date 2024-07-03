Yuvraj, Raina, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle amongst stars to light up World Championship of Legends

Mumbai: Some of the cricket’s top stars including Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Shahid Afridi, Kevin Pietersen, Younis Khan, Chris Gayle will be returning to compete in the inaugural edition of the World Championship of Legends.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from July 3 to 13 at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, England. India, Pakistan, Australia, West Indies, South Africa, England will be the six teams competing in the competition.

Each team will play against each other once, and the top four will then compete in the semi-final followed by the final.

India’s first match will be against England on July 3, which is also the opening game of the tournament while the marquee India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for July 6. The full squads and schedule are as below:

India Squad: Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Irfan Pathan, Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Yusuf Pathan, Gurkeerat Mann, Rahul Sharma, Naman Ojha, Rahul Shukla, Rp Singh, Vinay Kumar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Anureet singh, Pawan Negi. IANS

