Zimbabwe Cricket Team Stranded in India Due to Travel Disruptions

New Delhi: The Zimbabwe cricket team's return home from India after a successful ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has been delayed because of the air travel disruptions caused by the crisis in the Middle East, the Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) informed in a release on Monday.

Captained by Sikandar Raza, Zimbabwe surprised everyone by storming into the Super 8 undefeated, scripting victories against former champions Australia and Sri Lanka. Though they lost all three matches in Group 1 in the Super 8 stage, Zimbabwe ended their campaign with their heads held high as they had exceeded the expectations of most fans by reaching the Super 8.

But their celebrations on returning home are on hold as they teams is unable to board the flight because of the war-like situation following a joint attack by the US and Israel on Iran. They were scheduled to travel via Dubai, but with the airport there closed, they are waiting for alternate arrangements to return home.

"Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) confirms that the Zimbabwe senior men’s team remains safe and well in India following the conclusion of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 campaign. The squad was scheduled to return home via Dubai, but travel plans have been affected by the evolving situation in the Middle East, which has disrupted key transit routes," Zimbabwe Cricket said in a statement on Monday. IANS

