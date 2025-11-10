Inter-College Women’s Kabaddi Tournament Kicks Off at Bijni College

The opening match of the tournament was played between Bodoland University and Bengtola College, which set an exciting tone for the two-day event. Students and spectators turned up in large numbers to cheer for their favourite teams, creating a lively and supportive environment throughout the day.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Basumatary said that Bijni College is proud to host an event that provides a platform for women athletes to showcase their potential. “Sports instil discipline, unity, and determination, qualities essential not just in sports but in every aspect of life. Through this competition, we aim to motivate more young women to actively take part in physical education and inter-college tournaments,” he added.

MLA Ajoy Kumar Ray, in his address, lauded the efforts of the college and Bodoland University for promoting women’s participation in competitive sports. He further emphasized the importance of sports in building leadership and confidence among the youth, particularly women from rural and semi-urban areas.

The tournament will conclude on Tuesday with the final match and prize distribution ceremony, where winners will be felicitated for their outstanding performances.