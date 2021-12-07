APDCL, Assam invites tenders for Off Grid Rural Electrification Works- 2021_APDCL_23504_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Of Grid Rural Electrification Works and other online tender notices published by APDCL.
About APDCL
APDCL a world class company serving the people of Assam for all round development of the State. We supply 24x7 uninterrupted, reliable, affordable, safe and quality power to our customers. We delight our customers by exceeding their expectations in providing 100% satisfaction in all aspects of our service, it run our operations sustainably in an environment friendly manner. We keep our infrastructure in good health by undertaking timely preventive and predictive maintenance. We ensure that all our operations are safe for our employees as well as for the people whom we serve. We are extremely frugal in everything we do so that the cost of our operations is low. We undertake new projects to continuously upgrade our systems to provide quality power to our customers. We ensure that all our projects are completed in time with the least cost and best quality. vendors and contractors are our partners in enabling accelerated growth of Assam. In all our operations, we earn a reasonable profit to generate adequate surplus for taking up new projects to serve our customers.
About Tender
Assam Power Distribution Company Limited, Assam Invite Tenders for off grid rural electrification works in district of assam under apdcl/ddu/nre/re/pkg-16 nalbari open tender
Tender Details
|Reference No.
|2021_APDCL_23504_1
|Tendering Authority
|Assam Power Distribution Company Limited
|Brief
corrigendum : off grid rural electrification works in district of assam through standalone solar pv system on turnkey mode under ddugjy new scheme for apdcl/ddu/nre/re/pkg-16
|Description
|off grid rural electrification works in district of assam under apdcl/ddu/nre/re/pkg-16 nalbari open tender
|Pre-Qualification Criteria
|Please refer Tender documents.
Key Value
|Estimated Cost
|INR 20.00 CR.
|EMD
|INR 25.00 Lacs
Key Dates
|Start Date of Document Collection
|26-11-2021
|Last Date for Submission
|07-12-2021
|Opening Date
|07-12-2021
Site Location
|Location 1
|Nalbari, Assam, India
Contact Details
|Contact Person (Optional)
|CGM (RE), APDCL
|Contact Address
|Bijulee Bhawan (Annex. Building, Paltan Bazar, Ghy 18