APDCL Invites Tenders For The Off-Grid Rural Electrification Works - 2021_APDCL_23586_1

About APDCL

APDCL is a world-class company serving the people of Assam for the all-around development of the State. We supply 24x7 uninterrupted, reliable, affordable, safe, and quality power to our customers. We delight our customers by exceeding their expectations in providing 100% satisfaction in all aspects of our service, it runs our operations sustainably in an environment-friendly manner. We keep our infrastructure in good health by undertaking timely preventive and predictive maintenance. We ensure that all our operations are safe for our employees as well as for the people whom we serve. We are extremely frugal in everything we do so that the cost of our operations is low. We undertake new projects to continuously upgrade our systems to provide quality power to our customers. We ensure that all our projects are completed in time with the least cost and best quality. vendors and contractors are our partners in enabling the accelerated growth of Assam. In all our operations, we earn a reasonable profit to generate adequate surplus for taking up new projects to serve our customers.

About Tender

Assam Power Distribution Company Limited requests a proposal for the tenders for the off-grid rural electrification works through standalone solar PV system on turnkey mode under ddugjy new scheme in Nalbari, Assam

Tender Details

Reference No. 2021_APDCL_23586_1 Tendering Authority Assam Power Distribution Company Limited Brief off-grid rural electrification work s in the district of Assam through standalone solar PV system on turnkey mode under ddugjy new scheme Description off-grid rural electrification works in district of Assam under apdcl/ddu/nre/re/pkg-15 nalbari open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer to Tender documents. Website (Optional) Click here to open the website

Key Values

Estimated Cost INR 10.00 CR. EMD INR 15.00 Lacs

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 06-12-2021 Last Date of Document Collection 08-12-2021 Last Date for Submission 08-12-2021 Opening Date 08-12-2021 * The estimated cost, values & dates are indicative only. Please read the tender document for accurate information.

Site Location

Location 1 Nalbari, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) CGM (RE), APDCL Contact Address Bijulee Bhawan (Annex. Building, Paltan Bazar, Ghy 18

Official Documents

