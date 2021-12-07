MES, Assam invites tenders for Construction of Single Living Offrs Accn Block- 2021_MES_487000_1

Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Published :  7 Dec 2021 6:33 AM GMT

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is the premier construction agency and one of the pillars of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army which provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces. It is one of the largest construction and maintenance agencies in India with a total annual budget to the tune of approx Rs 13000 crores. It is responsible for creating the strategic and the operational infrastructure other than major roads, as also the administrative habitat for all three Services and the associated organizations of the Ministry of Defence. It has a Pan India footprint to provide engineering support to various formations of Army, Air Force, Navy, and DRDO. For this, the MES has over six hundred stations spread across the mainland and the island territories of India. MES is a military organization but has both Army and Civilian components of officers and other subordinate staff.

About Tender

The Military Engineer Services (MES) requests a proposal for the tenders for construction of single living offrs accn block of 02 at charduar under ge(n) tezpur ge(n) tezpur open tender

Tender Details

Reference No.2021_MES_487000_1
Tendering AuthorityMilitary Engineer Services
Brief

corrigendum : construction of single living offrs accn block of 02 at charduar under ge(n) tezpur

Descriptionconstruction of single living offrs accn block of 02 at charduar under ge(n) tezpur ge(n) tezpur open tender
Pre-Qualification Criteriaas per tender docus

Key Value

Estimated CostINR 36.60 Lacs
EMDINR 73.20 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection08-11-2021
Last Date for Submission13-12-2021
Opening Date15-12-2021

Site Location

Location 1Tezpur, Assam, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional)CWE Tezpur
Contact AddressHQ CWE TEZPUR PO DEKARGAON DIST SONITPUR PIN 784501 (ASSAM)

