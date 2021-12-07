MES, Assam invites tenders for Construction of Single Living Offrs Accn Block- 2021_MES_487000_1

The Sentinel provides the latest updates on Tender for the Construction of Single Living Offrs Accn Block And Many More and other online tender notices published by the Military Engineer Services, Assam.
About MES
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is the premier construction agency and one of the pillars of the Corps of Engineers of the Indian Army which provides rear line engineering support to the Armed Forces. It is one of the largest construction and maintenance agencies in India with a total annual budget to the tune of approx Rs 13000 crores. It is responsible for creating the strategic and the operational infrastructure other than major roads, as also the administrative habitat for all three Services and the associated organizations of the Ministry of Defence. It has a Pan India footprint to provide engineering support to various formations of Army, Air Force, Navy, and DRDO. For this, the MES has over six hundred stations spread across the mainland and the island territories of India. MES is a military organization but has both Army and Civilian components of officers and other subordinate staff.
About Tender
The Military Engineer Services (MES) requests a proposal for the tenders for construction of single living offrs accn block of 02 at charduar under ge(n) tezpur ge(n) tezpur open tender
Tender Details
|Reference No.
|2021_MES_487000_1
|Tendering Authority
|Military Engineer Services
|Brief
corrigendum : construction of single living offrs accn block of 02 at charduar under ge(n) tezpur
|Description
|construction of single living offrs accn block of 02 at charduar under ge(n) tezpur ge(n) tezpur open tender
|Pre-Qualification Criteria
|as per tender docus
Key Value
|Estimated Cost
|INR 36.60 Lacs
|EMD
|INR 73.20 Thousand
Key Dates
|Start Date of Document Collection
|08-11-2021
|Last Date for Submission
|13-12-2021
|Opening Date
|15-12-2021
Site Location
|Location 1
|Tezpur, Assam, India
Contact Details
|Contact Person (Optional)
|CWE Tezpur
|Contact Address
|HQ CWE TEZPUR PO DEKARGAON DIST SONITPUR PIN 784501 (ASSAM)