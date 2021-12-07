MES, Meghalaya invites tenders for Provn of 12 Single Officers Accn at Rangapahar- 2021_MES_479304_1

The Sentinel provides latest updates on Provn of 12 Single Officers Accn at Rangapahar and more in the state of Meghalaya. Tenders and other online tender notices published by Military Engineer Services.

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

The Military Engineer Services (MES) requests a proposal for the tenders for provn of 12 single officers accn at rangapahar mil staton under ge 868 ews rangapahar open tender

Tender Details

Reference No. 2021_MES_479304_1 Tendering Authority Military Engineer Services Brief corrigendum : provn of 12 single officers accn at rangapahar mil staton under ge 868 ews Description provn of 12 single officers accn at rangapahar mil staton under ge 868 ews rangapahar open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria AS PER NIT / TENDER DOCUMENTS

Key Value

Estimated Cost INR 2.88 CR. EMD INR 3.63 Lacs Document Fee INR 2.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 02-10-2021 Last Date for Submission 10-12-2021 Opening Date 13-12-2021

Site Location

Location 1 Shillong, Meghalaya, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) HQ CHIEF ENGINEER SHILLONG ZONE Contact Address HQ CHIEF ENGINEER SHILLONG ZONE S E FALLS, SHILLONG-793011

