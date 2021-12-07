MES, Meghalaya invites tenders for Provn of 12 Single Officers Accn at Rangapahar- 2021_MES_479304_1

The Sentinel provides latest updates on Provn of 12 Single Officers Accn at Rangapahar and more in the state of Meghalaya. Tenders and other online tender notices published by Military Engineer Services.
About MES
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
About Tender
The Military Engineer Services (MES) requests a proposal for the tenders for provn of 12 single officers accn at rangapahar mil staton under ge 868 ews rangapahar open tender
Tender Details
|Reference No.
|2021_MES_479304_1
|Tendering Authority
|Military Engineer Services
|Brief
corrigendum : provn of 12 single officers accn at rangapahar mil staton under ge 868 ews
|Description
|provn of 12 single officers accn at rangapahar mil staton under ge 868 ews rangapahar open tender
|Pre-Qualification Criteria
|AS PER NIT / TENDER DOCUMENTS
Key Value
|Estimated Cost
|INR 2.88 CR.
|EMD
|INR 3.63 Lacs
|Document Fee
|INR 2.00 Thousand
Key Dates
|Start Date of Document Collection
|02-10-2021
|Last Date for Submission
|10-12-2021
|Opening Date
|13-12-2021
Site Location
|Location 1
|Shillong, Meghalaya, India
Contact Details
|Contact Person (Optional)
|HQ CHIEF ENGINEER SHILLONG ZONE
|Contact Address
|HQ CHIEF ENGINEER SHILLONG ZONE S E FALLS, SHILLONG-793011