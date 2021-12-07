MES, Meghalaya invites tenders for Special Repair Work- 2021_MES_490111_1

The Sentinel provides latest updates on Special Repair Work and more in the state of Meghalaya. Tenders and other online tender notices published by Military Engineer Services.

The Sentinel is the online tender website which provides unlimited lifetime free access to Special Repair Work and more in the State of Meghalaya. Tenders and other procurement notices types like: open tender, public tender, online tenders from Military Engineer Services.

About MES

The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.

About Tender

The Military Engineer Services (MES) requests a proposal for the tenders for special repairs of internal roads near jcos or md accn area mes office complex and shopping complex at umroi mil stn under ge umroi umroi open tender

Tenders Details

Reference No. 2021_MES_490111_1 Tendering Authority Military Engineer Services Brief special repairs of internal road s near jcos or md accn area mes office complex and shopping complex at umroi mil stn under ge umroi Description special repairs of internal roads near jcos or md accn area mes office complex and shopping complex at umroi mil stn under ge umroi umroi open tender Pre-Qualification Criteria Please refer Tender documents.

Key Value

Estimated Cost INR 62.50 Lacs EMD INR 1.19 Lacs Document Fee INR 1.00 Thousand

Key Dates

Start Date of Document Collection 06-12-2021 Last Date of Document Collection 03-01-2022 Last Date for Submission 03-01-2022 Opening Date 04-01-2022

Site Location

Location 1 Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India

Contact Details

Contact Person (Optional) CWE SHILLONG Contact Address HQ CWE SHILLONG SE FALLS SHILLONG MEGHALAYA 793011

Disclaimer: We try to ensure accurate & authentic tender information at its level best however it cannot be held responsible for Omissions, Errors, etc. Users are advised to refer to Tender Document published by Procuring entity before they take to submit the bid.