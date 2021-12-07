MES, Meghalaya invites tenders for Special Repair Work- 2021_MES_490111_1

The Sentinel provides latest updates on Special Repair Work and more in the state of Meghalaya. Tenders and other online tender notices published by Military Engineer Services.
About MES
The Military Engineer Services (MES) is an inter-service organisation with military and civilian components of its officers and subordinate staff. MES is one of the oldest and largest government defence infrastructure-development agencies in India. Construction work is done with contracts, but maintenance is conducted by departmentally-employed labour (DEL) and contracts. MES is primarily employed in engineering and construction for the Indian Armed Forces, including the Army, Navy, Air Force, the Ordnance Factory Board, and the DRDO. It is also involved in complex projects, including hospitals, airfields, buildings, workshops, roads, runways, hangars, dockyards, wharves, and other marine structures. MES has been entrusted with the construction of the Indian National War Memorial.
About Tender
The Military Engineer Services (MES) requests a proposal for the tenders for special repairs of internal roads near jcos or md accn area mes office complex and shopping complex at umroi mil stn under ge umroi umroi open tender
Tenders Details
|Reference No.
|2021_MES_490111_1
|Tendering Authority
|Military Engineer Services
|Brief
special repairs of internal roads near jcos or md accn area mes office complex and shopping complex at umroi mil stn under ge umroi
|Description
|special repairs of internal roads near jcos or md accn area mes office complex and shopping complex at umroi mil stn under ge umroi umroi open tender
|Pre-Qualification Criteria
|Please refer Tender documents.
Key Value
|Estimated Cost
|INR 62.50 Lacs
|EMD
|INR 1.19 Lacs
|Document Fee
|INR 1.00 Thousand
Key Dates
|Start Date of Document Collection
|06-12-2021
|Last Date of Document Collection
|03-01-2022
|Last Date for Submission
|03-01-2022
|Opening Date
|04-01-2022
Site Location
|Location 1
|Ri Bhoi, Meghalaya, India
Contact Details
|Contact Person (Optional)
|CWE SHILLONG
|Contact Address
|HQ CWE SHILLONG SE FALLS SHILLONG MEGHALAYA 793011