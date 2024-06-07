1,26,306 postal ballots in Lok Sabha poll 2024: Election Commission of India

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The results of the Lok Sabha election 2024 showed that a total of 1,26,306 voters in the state exercised their franchise through postal ballots.

Election Commission of India (ECI) statistics revealed that the highest number of 16,596 postal ballots were received in Jorhat parliamentary constituency. It was also apparent that, among the 14 winners of the LS poll in the state, the winning Congress candidate for Jorhat parliamentary constituency, Gaurav Gogoi, received the highest number of 8,577 postal votes. After Gogoi, the second-highest number of postal ballots was received in favour of Phani Bhusan Choudhury, the AGP's winning candidate from Barpeta parliamentary constituency. 13418 postal ballots were received in the Barpeta parliamentary constituency. Of this, Choudhury was the recipient of 6,471 postal ballots.

A break-up of the postal ballots polled in the other 12 parliamentary constituencies revealed that Darrang-Udalguri polled 8,880 postal votes; Kokrajhar polled 14,193; Guwahati 6,023; Dhubri 8,740; Diphu 4,935; Karimganj 7,258; Silchar 8,336, Nagaon 6,502; Kaziranga 9,308; Sonitpur 8,597; Lakhimpur 8,783; and Dibrugarh polled a total of 4,737 postal ballots.

The winning candidates in the 12 parliamentary constituencies and the postal ballots received by them are as follows: Dilip Saikia (BJP) of Darrang-Udalguri got 3,804; Joyanta Basumatary (UPPL) of Kokrajhar got 4,314; Bijuli Kalita Medhi (BJP) of Guwahati 2,986; Rakibul Hussain (Congress) of Dhubri got 3,336; Amarsing Tisso (BJP) of Diphu 2,180; Kripanath Mallah (BJP) of Karimganj 3,873; Parimal Suklabaidya (BJP) of Silchar 4,833; Pradyut Bordoloi (Congress) of Nagaon got 2,230; Kamakhya Prasad Tasa (BJP) of Kaziranga 4,277; Ranjit Dutta (BJP) of Sonitpur polled 4,770; Pradan Baruah (BJP) of Lakhimpur 3,815; and Sarbananda Sonowal (BJP) of Dibrugarh 2,609.

The provision of postal ballots is available for absentee voters and service voters. Those interested in casting their votes through postal ballots have to apply through a specific form. Postal ballots received by a returning officer of the parliamentary constituency concerned until 8 a.m. on the counting day can be counted.

Also Read: Lok Sabha poll 2024: Shares of votes of both BJP, Congress go up (sentinelassam.com)