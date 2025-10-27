Top Headlines

127-Year-Old Bishuddhachar Buddhist Monastery Reopens in Margherita After Reconstruction

Two-day celebration marks revival of historic Namdang Gaon monastery, heartfelt tribute paid to the late artist Zubeen Garg.
Image of the newly constructed Bishuddhachar Buddhist Monastery in Margherita
Margherita: The historic 127 year old Bishuddhachar Buddhist Monastery at Namdang Gaon under the 83rd Margherita constituency was ceremonially reopened today, October 27, ushering in a moment of cultural pride and spiritual renewal for the local community.

The two-day celebration began with the hoisting of the Buddhist flag, followed by traditional rituals such as Pay Bo: Daratham, Sangha Dana and a grand procession featuring the Buddha statue and Kalpataru.

In a touching moment, participants also paid a special tribute to Assam’s beloved artist Zubeen Garg, commemorating his enduring contribution to the state’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

Buddhist Monastery
assam Margherita
Buddha

