197 Ancient Dimasa Coins Found in Semkhor Shed New Light on Kingdom’s History

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HAFLONG: A rare collection of 197 ancient Dimasa coins, believed to date back to the reign of Dimasa King Indra Pratap Narayan, has been discovered in Semkhor, one of the oldest Dimasa villages in Dima Hasao district, opening a significant new chapter in the region's historical and archaeological heritage.

The coins were reportedly unearthed about two months ago by a woman from Semkhor while cutting earth for cultivation. The coins were found stored inside an earthen pot, indicating that they had been deliberately buried centuries ago.

Semkhor is regarded as one of the oldest Dimasa settlements in Dima Hasao. Local tradition holds that the village derives its name from the Dimasa words 'Sem' meaning salt and 'Khor' meaning well. According to folklore, Dimasa kings had stationed elite soldiers in the area to guard a natural salt well, giving the village its historical significance.

Following an appeal made by North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Chief Executive Member Debolal Gorlosa through social media, the woman voluntarily handed over the coins to him. Gorlosa subsequently donated the entire collection to the Archaeology Department of Dima Hasao for scientific study and preservation.

Preliminary examination by the Archaeology Department has revealed that several coins bear the inscription of Dimasa King Indra Pratap Narayan, who is believed to have ruled between 1600 and 1610 AD.

Experts associated with the study said that such coins were often minted to commemorate important occasions, including the coronation of a king or significant military victories.

Several coins also bear the inscription 'Haragori' (Hara-Gauri), representing the divine union of Lord Shiva (Hara) and Goddess Parvati (Gauri), reflecting the religious beliefs and cultural traditions of the Dimasa kingdom.

The inscriptions are in Sanskrit, written in the Eastern Nagari script, with the honorific 'Shree Shree' appearing before the names on the coins.

Most of the coins are made of silver or mixed metals and weigh between 2 and 3 grams. Archaeological experts believe these lighter coins were primarily used for local transactions, while heavier coins may have been used for trade with neighbouring kingdoms.

Officials of the Archaeology Department have confirmed that the coins belong to the Dimasa Kingdom, which ruled large parts of the region between the 16th and 18th centuries. They said the collection will now be sent for detailed laboratory analysis, which is expected to reveal further information about their age, composition, minting techniques, and historical significance.

The discovery is considered one of the most important archaeological finds in recent years in Dima Hasao and is expected to contribute significantly to the understanding of the history, economy, and cultural legacy of the Dimasa Kingdom.

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